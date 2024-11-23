Emerging US Companies At Biopartnering Europe

This is the second of a series of articles focusing on some of the newand emerging biotechnology companies that gave presentations at the Biopartnering Europe conference held October 6-7 in London, UK.

Orchid Biocomputer Inc

Orchid is a joint venture set up between SmithKline Beecham and the Sarnoff Corporation in September 1995 with the objective of developing high-through-put systems for the rapid synthesis and screening of molecules for discovery, with its lead program being to design a microchip the size of a business card, called Chemtel. It is developing a chip that is capable of synthesizing and assaying 10,000 combinatorial chemistry compounds, and expects it to be available in early 1999.