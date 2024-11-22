Enalapril And Non-Diabetic Renal Failure

Merck & Co's ACE inhibitor Vasotec (enalapril) can slow progression towards end-stage renal failure in hypertensive patients with renal dysfunction, and is 3.5 times more effective in this regard than beta blockers, according to a study published in the British Medical Journal (October 1).
The authors note that this effect was probably not simply achieved through blood pressure control, as both drugs had similar hypotensive effects. This study is one of the few to assess the value of ACE inhibition in patients whose nephropathies are heterogeneous in origin and unlike diabetics have different rates of progression.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze