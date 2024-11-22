Enalapril And Non-Diabetic Renal Failure

Merck & Co's ACE inhibitor Vasotec (enalapril) can slow progression towards end-stage renal failure in hypertensive patients with renal dysfunction, and is 3.5 times more effective in this regard than beta blockers, according to a study published in the British Medical Journal (October 1).

The authors note that this effect was probably not simply achieved through blood pressure control, as both drugs had similar hypotensive effects. This study is one of the few to assess the value of ACE inhibition in patients whose nephropathies are heterogeneous in origin and unlike diabetics have different rates of progression.