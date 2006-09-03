Encouraging CV profile for Merck & Co's Arcoxia

US drug major Merck & Co has reported preliminary analyses from its ongoing MEDAL study which indicate that the rate of confirmed thrombotic cardiovascular events was similar between its next-generation selective COX-2 inhibitor Arcoxia (etiricoxib) and diclofenac, a traditional nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug.
Arcoxia belongs to the same class of painkillers as Merck's former blockbuster Vioxx (rofecoxib), which the firm withdrew in Septemeber 2004 after heart attacks were linked to its use (Marketletters passim).
In the trial's prespecified per protocol analysis of the primary endpoint, the relative risk of confirmed thrombotic CV events between Arcoxia and diclofenac was 0.95 (95% CI: 0.81, 1.11), and in the intent-to-treat analysis, the relative risk of CV events between the two drugs was was 1.05 (95% CI: 0.93, 1.19), consistent with the primary per-protocol analysis.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze