Encouraging Data With Xoma's Neuprex

- The data on the first 100 patients enrolled into Xoma's 400-patient study of Neuprex as a treatment for the complications associated with acute blood loss reveal that the drug was safe, according to the US Data Safety Monitoring Board convened to monitor the trial. Efficacy data on 200 patients should be available in third-quarter 1996. Data on the first 12 patients enrolled into Xoma's partial hepatectomy trial also support the drug's safety. Neuprex, derived from bactericidal/permeability-increasing protein, is in trials for four separate indications.
