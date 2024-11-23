England/Wales Crackdown On Prescribing Fraud

The UK has announced new measures to counter prescription fraud, whichis said to cost the National Health Service in England and Wales up to L100 million ($1.6 million) a year.

Health Minister Alan Milburn said the level of fraud revealed in a new Efficiency Scrutiny report was "quite frankly, staggering." The report recommends much detailed action, and Mr Milburn said he had already instructed the Department of Health to report to him how a program of action could be implemented. However, he added, the following measures would be implemented immediately:

- developing proposals for a new criminal offense of evading payment of the prescription charge and for a fixed penalty for non-payment;