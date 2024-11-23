English Pharma Services Data 1996-97

In England, 9,773 community pharmacies were in contract with healthauthorities on March 31, 1997, virtually the same as a year earlier, say new government figures on General Pharmaceutical Services in England 1996-97.

Pharmacies in England received 452.4 million fees for dispensing prescriptions, up 3% on 1995-96 and an average of 46,291 per pharmacy. The average net ingredient cost per prescription fee was L8.11 ($13.66), up 6% on 1995-96. There were 199 community pharmacies per million population, and the median pharmacy dispensed 3,251 prescriptions per month.

In the last five years, 295 pharmacies have opened (started contracts with HAs) and 269 have closed (ended contracts with HAs). In the 12 months to March 31, 1997, 63 pharmacies opened and 48 closed. On March 31, 1997, 60% of all pharmacies were independent, 39% belonged to chains and 1% operated from health centers, compared to 63%, 66% and 1% respectively on March 31, 1996.