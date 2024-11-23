English Pharma Services Data 1996-97

In England, 9,773 community pharmacies were in contract with healthauthorities on March 31, 1997, virtually the same as a year earlier, say new government figures on General Pharmaceutical Services in England 1996-97.
Pharmacies in England received 452.4 million fees for dispensing prescriptions, up 3% on 1995-96 and an average of 46,291 per pharmacy. The average net ingredient cost per prescription fee was L8.11 ($13.66), up 6% on 1995-96. There were 199 community pharmacies per million population, and the median pharmacy dispensed 3,251 prescriptions per month.
In the last five years, 295 pharmacies have opened (started contracts with HAs) and 269 have closed (ended contracts with HAs). In the 12 months to March 31, 1997, 63 pharmacies opened and 48 closed. On March 31, 1997, 60% of all pharmacies were independent, 39% belonged to chains and 1% operated from health centers, compared to 63%, 66% and 1% respectively on March 31, 1996.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze