Ensuiko Sugar Aim For Water-Soluble Taxol

Ensuiko Sugar Refining Co, based in Japan, is reportedly trying to develop a water-soluble version of the anticancer agent Taxol (paclitaxel) through the use of cyclodextran.

Cyclodextran is derived from potatoes and is widely used for holding fragrances in food and cosmetics. The company reports that it hopes to reduce the possibility of side effects of the product, as well as lower costs, by using cyclodextran instead of the current vehicle which is called cremophor. Cremophor is a polyoxyethylated castor oil and ethanol in a 50:50 ratio, which has inherent toxicity and necessitates premedication with steroids and antihistamines.

Speculation that the company is near to concluding studies with the drug has recently boosted its stock price to around 2,600 yen ($28.40) from about 1,600 yen in late September. Ensuiko denied the speculation and reported that it will take two years to market the product.