Enzymotec unveils $3.5M investment plan

Israeli biotechnology group Enzymotec says that its R&D expenditure for 2007 would reach $3.5 million and will cover several areas of development, including: cognitive health, cardiovascular disease and infant nutrition.
This announcement follows news from the company on a third plant expansion for 2006, the signing of several research contracts with leading health care centers and the publication of its CardiaBeat-McGill study in the December issue of the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.
The developer and manufacturer of innovative biofunctional ingredients for dietary supplements and functional foods develops and produces novel, lipid-based products among which are: CardiaBeat, SharpPS and SharpPS GOLD for improving cognitive performance and InFat for balanced nutrition for babies and toddlers.
