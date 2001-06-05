Eprex lowers cancer patients transfusion rates

Ortho Biotech, a division of Janssen-Cilag, has demonstrated that Eprex (epoetin alpha) safely and effectively reduces blood transfusion rates in patients with hematologic malignancies receiving non-platinum chemotherapy. The study also indicated that Eprex was associated with increased hemoglobin levels and improved quality of life. The median survival in the Eprex-treated group was 17 months, compared to 11 months for patients receiving placebo, suggesting a possible relationship between increased hemoglobin levels and survival. However, the mechanism behind this is not yet clear. Based on the findings of this trial, Eprex has received approval for the use with non-platinum chemotherapy treatments for solid tumors, malignant lymphomas and multiple myeloma.