Erbitux submitted for advanced CRC in Japan

German-Swiss drugmaker Merck Serono and USA-based ImClone Systems have filed an application to the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency for the use of their co-developed drug Erbitux (cetuximab) in patients with advanced colorectal cancer. According to the firms, Erbitux is the first IgG1 monoclonal antibody targeting the epidermal growth factor receptor for which marketing authorization in Japan has been filed.
The Japanese submission was based on data from two European studies, BOND and MABEL, as well as two trials in Japanese patients. The BOND study demonstrated that Erbitux, when used in combination with irinotecan-based chemotherapy in the treatment of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer whose cancer had progressed on irinotecan-based chemotherapy, slowed progression of the disease by more than four months and shrank tumors 50% or more in 22.9% of the 218 patients involved in the combination arm of the trial. In the 1,147-patient MABEL study in mCRC, Erbitux yielded a median survival of 9.2 months in combination with irinotecan finding consistent with that of the BOND trial.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze