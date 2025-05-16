Friday 16 May 2025

ESHRE 41st Annual Meeting

7 July 202410 July 2024
Paris, FranceParis Expo Porte de Versailles
This global congress is the leading scientific and medical event in the field of reproductive health, bringing together fertility specialists, embryologists, geneticists, researchers, and allied professionals from around the world.

The European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology was officially founded in 1985 as a a scientific event to promote interest in infertility care and to aim for a holistic understanding of reproductive biology and medicine.

The conference programme features over 80 scientific sessions, including 38 presentations by invited speakers and 42 selected oral communications, curated by a dedicated scientific committee. It also includes 13 poster sessions, four live debates on controversial topics, four exchange sessions with major fertility societies, and a live journal club. A series of precongress courses will be held on Sunday, 29 June 2025, offering targeted training in cutting-edge reproductive science and clinical practice.

Among the key topics explored will be reproductive genetics, assisted reproductive technologies (ART), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT), endometriosis, ovarian stimulation, male fertility, embryo research, ethical frameworks, AI in fertility care, fertility preservation, and innovative surgical methods.



