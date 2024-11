This event is aimed at oncology professionals in Africa by international and local key opinion leaders. The Summit will put into context the most significant treatment advances presented at the ESMO annual Congress.

Summit objectives:

To provide the oncology community with a summary of the most significant treatment advances presented at the ESMO Congresses

To review the current standard of care for key malignancies from a local and international perspective

To discuss the current controversies in the management of specific cancers