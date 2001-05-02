Esperion's Apo A-I Milano positive in Ph I

Esperion Therapeutics has successfully completed a Phase I study for itsApo A-I Milano protein, a synthetic form of apolipoprotein A-I, intended for the treatment of coronary heart disease. The study follows preclinical trials in which the Apo A-I Milano protein not only stopped the progression of arteriosclerosis, but also reversed the process (Marketletter November 20, 2000).
Esperion is spending $21 million of research funding that it received to optimize clinical and regulatory strategies in order to shorten the time to market. The company says that Phase II trials for its Apo A-I Milano protein are expected to begin within the next few months.
