ESPID/ESPGHAN back rotavirus vaccination

The European Society for Pediatric Infectious Disease and the European Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition have said they support rotavirus vaccination of infants in Europe.

Represented by the ESPID-ESPGHAN Rotavirus Expert Group, they announced during the 25th ESPID Congress in Porto, Portugal, on May 1, the development of evidence-based guidelines to advise physicians on the effective and safe use of rotavirus vaccines in Europe, providing a "framework" for such vaccination programs at a national level.

The group also presented the Clinical Practice Guidelines for the Management of Gastroenteritis in Children in Europe at the congress, according to which, gastroenteritis is an extremely common problem in childhood, and rotavirus is responsible for the most severe cases.