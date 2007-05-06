ESPID/ESPGHAN back rotavirus vaccination

The European Society for Pediatric Infectious Disease and the European Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition have said they support rotavirus vaccination of infants in Europe.
Represented by the ESPID-ESPGHAN Rotavirus Expert Group, they announced during the 25th ESPID Congress in Porto, Portugal, on May 1, the development of evidence-based guidelines to advise physicians on the effective and safe use of rotavirus vaccines in Europe, providing a "framework" for such vaccination programs at a national level.
The group also presented the Clinical Practice Guidelines for the Management of Gastroenteritis in Children in Europe at the congress, according to which, gastroenteritis is an extremely common problem in childhood, and rotavirus is responsible for the most severe cases.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze