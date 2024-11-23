ETHYL'S 1st QTR RESULTS DOWN

Net income for the first quarter of 1994 at Ethyl Corporation was $20.3 million, compared with $71.9 million a year earlier. The 1994 quarter includes earnings of the predecessor businesses to what is now Albemarle Corporation for the first two months of 1994. Earnings per share in the 1994 quarter were $0.17, compared with $0.61 a year earlier. Total net sales were $389.1 million, down 17.18%.

- other companies posting results include: Copley Pharmaceutical of the USA with first quarter 1994 sales of $32.31 million, up 70%. Net income was $5.75 million, up 28.9%. Earnings per share advanced 25% to $0.30; and - the Block Drug Company with sales of $153.6 million, down a marginal 0.8% in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 1994. Net income declined 29.1% to $10.54 million and earnings per share were $0.54, down 29.87%. For the full year sales were down 1.76% to $613.28 million, net income fell 22.27% to $47.8 million. EPS was $2.45, down 22.47%.