Friday 22 November 2024

EU approves Erbitux for SCCHN

9 April 2006

German drugmaker Merck KGaA says that the European Commission has granted a marketing authorization extension to its cancer drug Erbitux (cetuximab), allowing its use in combination with radiotherapy for the treatment of patients with locally-advanced squamous carcinoma of the head and neck. The approval covers all 25 member states of the European Union, in addition to Iceland and Norway. The drug is already available as a treatment for metastatic colorectal cancer in patients who have experienced failed prior irinotecan-based chemotherapy.

Marketing authorization is based on data from an international Phase III study of the product in 424 patients. The work demonstrated that, for subjects treated with the agent in combination with radiotherapy, median survival duration improved to 49.0 months, an increase on the 29.3 month survival time achieved by radiotherapy alone. The duration of locoregional control also improved, reaching 24.4 months, compared with the 14.9 month period produced by the radiotherapy regimen. Commonly reported side effects of the drug included an acne-like skin rash.

The firm says that its product, which is the first targeted therapy to be approved for SCCHN, meets the need for an effective treatment option for this complicated disease.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze