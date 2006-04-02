Friday 22 November 2024

EU approves Roche/GSK's Bonviva IV

2 April 2006

Swiss drug major Roche and UK-based GlaxoSmithKline, the world's third-largest drugmaker, have received European marketing authorization for their quarterly intravenous injectible osteoporosis medication, Bonviva (ibandronic acid).

The product is the first ever injection in its class for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women to be approved in the European Union, which swiftly follows its clearance by the US Food and Drug Administration earlier this year.

The drug is already approved as a once-monthly oral tablet in over 38 countries worldwide and oral bisphosphonates of its kind are the most commonly-prescribed treatment for postmenopausal osteoporosis. However, the companies point out that a minority of women may not be able to take their bisphosphonate orally, as they may be unable to stay upright for the required length of time, or have swallowing problems. It adds that, for these women, Bonviva injection is well-positioned to satisfy their needs.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze