EU/Canada Drug MRA Deal "Close"

Canada and the European Union are reportedly close to agreeing drugtesting standards, with Canada hoping for a deal in the next month or so.

Discussions have been underway for three years on the proposed mutual recognition agreement which covers pharmaceuticals, safety and certification standards for medical devices, telecommunications equipment and electrical equipment.

Roy Christianson, the EU spokesman in the Canadian capital of Ottawa, says only two issues are delaying a deal. One is getting agreement from Canada's provinces, as some certification procedures fall under their purview, and the other concerns a definition of rules of origin, as some products have Japanese or US components.