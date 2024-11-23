EU Parliament Pharma Intergroup

Members of the European Parliament have formed a Pharmaceutical Intergroup, which held its first meeting in the third week of April in Strasbourg, it was reported at the third Annual Conference of European Medicines Agencies last week (see page 13). Intergroups consist of members of different parliamentary committees, meeting to discuss matters of mutual interest.

The meeting was opened by Sir James Black, and its topic was the protection and promotion of pharmaceutical innovation. Further meetings will be held shortly, one of which will focus on orphan drugs.