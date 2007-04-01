EU Patent Office reinstates Merck & Co's Fosamax patent

The European Patent Office has reinstated a patent on US drug major Merck & Co's osteoporosis drug Fosamax (alendronate sodium). The agent was Merck's third-biggest drug, earning over $3.0 billion last year, and it is now protected from generic competition until 2018, which is when the new patent expires. Merck filed a new Fosamax patent last year to correct wording in the original which caused it to be invalidated in 2004. The new patent applies in 23 European contries, but not the UK, and Stefan Oschmann, head of Merck's pharmactical business in Europe told the UK's Financial Times that any copycat versions of Fosamax would be the target of legal action. "We will file law suits," he said. "We will enforce our rights where the patent is valid." The reinstatement of a patent on a currently-marketed drug is very rare and the drugmakers affected include Israeli generic giant Teva and Lek Pharmaceuticals.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze