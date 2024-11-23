Euro CPMP Plenary Meeting In October

At its October plenary meeting, the European Committee for ProprietaryMedicinal Products adopted:
- a positive opinion on a centralized application for a biological/biotechnology product (part A) for active immunization against hepatitis B, diphtheria and tetanus in infants (primary vaccination and booster); - six positive opinions on centralized applications for products containing four new active substances (Part B), indicated for pain relief in skeletal metastases, HIV-1 infection and various bacterial infections; - an opinion on an extension for a centrally-authorized product concerning new formulations; and - two positive opinions for centralized type II variations.
Two scientific advices on clinical development, on cardiovascular indications and the possibility of bridging studies, were adopted by consensus. Three new requests for scientific advice were accepted as justified, and coordinators were appointed.
