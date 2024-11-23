Euro Taxol Data Confirm First Line Benefit In Ovarian Cancer

First-line treatment with Bristol-Myers Squibb's Taxol (paclitaxel) pluscisplatin extends disease-free survival in patients with advanced ovarian cancer compared to treatment with cisplatin plus cyclophosphamide, according to the results of the European and Canadian Inter-Group Study.
The study reinforces the findings of the GOG-111 trial reported in the New England Journal of Medicine last year, which were heralded as the first notable improvement in survival for advanced ovarian cancer patients for 15 years. The new data are important as B-MS continues to roll out Taxol for first-line use. It was first approved for this indication in the UK last year (Marketletter October 28, 1996).
Patients on the Taxol combination had a progression-free period of 16.6 months, compared to 12 months for the cisplatin/ cyclophosphamide group. This was the primary endpoint of the study. Overall survival data are not yet available due to a low death rate and the fact that the trial is still ongoing.
