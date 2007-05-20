EuropaBio sets innovation standards

At a discussion between representatives of the German, French and UK authorities, as well as European Commission officials responsible for pricing and reimbursement of medicines, the European biotechnology industry called for patients to be put at the center of decision making on pricing and when putting a value on innovation, states the trade body EuropaBio.
It says the perceived value of a health care technology may differ depending on whether one is a payer, patient, family member or physician involved in the care of patients. Some previous decisions by Health Technology Assessment Agencies have left technology manufacturers and patients rather perplexed and often confused.
Addressing the meeting, EuropaBio's Health Council chairman, Andrea Rappagliosi, said: "with methods for determining value varying across regions, countries and payers, each method must therefore require a particularly thoughtful assessment in order to balance the needs of patients and payers with the need to reward innovation." EuropaBio supports a broader perspective for HTA, improved early dialog, flexibility, the right timing, managing uncertainty and patient and public involvement.
