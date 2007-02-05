Europe's autoimmune disease therapy market driven by affordable, innovative solutions

An expanding patient base, ongoing awareness campaigns and the acceptance of biologics by physicians are spurring growth in the European autoimmune diseases therapeutics market, according to a new report from Frost & Sullivan. With over 70 autoimmune diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis, there exists tremendous scope in translating the current knowledge to producing innovative, efficient and economical therapeutics, it notes.

Frost & Sullivan finds that the European autoimmune disease therapeutics market earned revenues of $5.40 billion in 2006 and estimates that this will reach $18.74 billion in 2013.

"The growing patient population and the need for better treatment options are the major driving forces in market growth," says F&S analyst Sylvia Miriyam Findlay.