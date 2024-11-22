Friday 22 November 2024

EUROPEAN ASTHMA TREATMENT MARKET

5 April 1992

Sales of beta-2 agonists in Europe will grow from $485 million in 1990 to almost $983 million by 1995, or over a third of the market, as the incidence of asthma continues to grow, and despite concern that these products could be associated with the increased morbidity and mortality due to asthma, says a new study from Frost & Sullivan.

The European Market for Asthma Therapies (E1588), forecasts sales of asthma therapies to rise from $1.4 billion in 1990, or about one-third of the world total, to $2.8 billion by 1996. The structure of the market is changing, as the importance of prophylactic anti-inflammatory therapy increases relative to bronchodilator treatment, it says. By 1996, the market should see increased use of steroids and prophylactics, continued popularity of beta-2 agonist bronchodilators, and the decreasing use of xanthines.

A major current trend in asthma therapy is towards the more widespread use of drugs which act to counter or prevent inflammation, including inhaled steroids, sodium cromoglycate and nedocromil. Other trends involve the use of the longer-acting selective beta-2 agonists, and renewed interest in antihistamine treatment, using newer, nonsedating H1 antagonists such as astemizole and cetirizole.

