European Biosciences Sector Is Booming

The USA has been the traditional market to which investors looking toput money in biotechnology stocks have turned, but bioscience companies are appearing throughout Europe at a pace. There are currently some 600 of them and this figure is being added to weekly, according to a Financial Times biotechnology survey.

The UK has numerous biosciences firms and these are being joined by companies springing up in Denmark, the Netherlands, France and Germany, for example. UK venture capital company Biotechnology Investments Limited has identified this trend and has taken the opportunity to invest in Europe in addition to the USA and the UK (Marketletter February 24). European investments by BIL now account for around 25% of investment in listed companies and 40% of unlisted stocks.