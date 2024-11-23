European Biosciences Sector Is Booming

The USA has been the traditional market to which investors looking toput money in biotechnology stocks have turned, but bioscience companies are appearing throughout Europe at a pace. There are currently some 600 of them and this figure is being added to weekly, according to a Financial Times biotechnology survey.
The UK has numerous biosciences firms and these are being joined by companies springing up in Denmark, the Netherlands, France and Germany, for example. UK venture capital company Biotechnology Investments Limited has identified this trend and has taken the opportunity to invest in Europe in addition to the USA and the UK (Marketletter February 24). European investments by BIL now account for around 25% of investment in listed companies and 40% of unlisted stocks.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze