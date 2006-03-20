Friday 22 November 2024

European full-line wholesalers adopt zero tolerance on counterfeit medicines

20 March 2006

The European Association of Pharmaceutical Full-line Wholesalers, the GIRP, has issued a statement condemning counterfeit medicines and showing how its members play an important part in fighting such practices.

Counterfeit medicines endanger the health and lives of citizen, it says, noting that the incidents of such pharmaceuticals have to be considered as very serious criminal offenses, as they put human lives in peril. Counterfeit medicines undermine the integrity of health systems and they damage the health of European citizens, a sentiment also expressed at a recent think-tank meeting in Brussels, Belgium (Marketletter February 27.

Internet and mail-order sales of medicines are widely considered to be the primary portals through which counterfeit medicines enter the market. Consumers and patients alike should be fully alert of the dangers in obtaining medicines through these channels, which are devoid of any involvement of a qualified pharmacist, the GIRP warns. There are hundreds of thousands of uncertified sources from which to acquire medicinal products, it says, which are impossible to control. These uncontrolled sources clearly pose the greatest risk for counterfeits entering the market, the association states.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze