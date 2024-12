This Congress brings together multidisciplinary societies representing thoracic oncology specialists, working together to advance science, disseminate education and improve the practice of lung cancer specialists worldwide.

This ESMO Congress provides insights into the prevention, diagnosis and biology-informed, multi-disciplinary management of thoracic malignancies.

This event is for medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, thoracic surgeons, respiratory physicians / pneumologists, interventional radiologists and pathologists.