European Pharmacopeia Third Edition Available

Availability of the third edition (1997) of the European Pharmacopeia has been announced by the Council of Europe press service. On January 1, 1997, its norms and specifications will come into force for the 25 countries which have signed the convention, or otherwise they will replace national specifications where they already exist for the same subject. The Pharmacopeia is designed to correspond to the specific needs of licensing authorities concerned with medicines for human and veterinary use, as well as for drugmakers.