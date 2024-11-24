Sunday 24 November 2024

European Human Genetics Conference

1 June 20244 June 2024
Berlin, GermanyMesse Berlin, CityCube
The ESHG conference provides a platform for the dissemination of the most recent advancements in the field of human genetics, both scientifically and technologically.

The meeting will enable attendees to make direct contact with exhibitors, presenting their new product portfolio and offering practical demonstration. In addition to the scientific program, the meeting favors social interactions and the Monday evening party will allow a chance to network with proffesionals in the human genetics field.

