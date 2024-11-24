European Human Genetics Conference

The meeting will enable attendees to make direct contact with exhibitors, presenting their new product portfolio and offering practical demonstration. In addition to the scientific program, the meeting favors social interactions and the Monday evening party will allow a chance to network with proffesionals in the human genetics field.
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze