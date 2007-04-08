Evotec's reports mixed performance in 2006

Gemany's Evotec AG, a developer of small-molecule drugs, says that, for the full year 2006, its net loss fell 3.3% to 32.5 million euros ($43.2 million), or 0.55 euros per ordinary share, from the 33.6 million euro deficit it reported in 2005. However, the firm's loss from continuing operations, following the divestment of its Evotec Technologies division in the final quarter of the year (Marketletter December 11, 2006), increased 16.3% to 36.3 million euros.
Evotec explained that higher investment in its development programs, particularly the cost of two Phase II studies of its insomnia drug candidate EVT201, was largely responsible for the loss increase. It added that R&D expenditure for the year had grown 226% to 30.3 million euros.
Service division dominates revenue stream
