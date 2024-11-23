Ex-Astra USA Chief Charged With Fraud

Lars Bildman, who was dismissed last April as president and chiefexecutive of Astra USA amid allegations of sexual harassment and possible fraud (Marketletters passim), has now been charged with defrauding Astra of over $1 million.

According to press reports, Mr Bildman is accused of claiming his personal holidays as business expenses - which in one case included payment of prostitutes for himself and others, of filing false state and federal income tax returns for 1993-1995 and destroying Astra records in order to cover up his activities.

Also indicted, reports the Financial Times, was Astra USA's ex-chief financial officer Stefan Solvell, who left the firm last year, for failing to report income on state and federal tax returns.