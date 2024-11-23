Exclusive License For Australian Biotech

Australian company AMRAD has signed an exclusive worldwide license agreement with the Australian National University for its research on an improved form of the AMRAD protein expression system Glutathione S-transferase (GST) Gene Fusion System. The agreement covers technology developed by Graeme Cox and his group at the John Curtin School of Medical Research, and commercialized by ANUTECH, the University's commercial subsidiary.

A spokesman for ANUTECH explained that "a protein expression system is a recombinant method designed to produce large quantities of a particular protein. However, in many cases the protein is expressed as 'inclusion bodies' - insoluble globules of protein which, while they may be useful as a purification process, also mean that it can be very difficult to retrieve the protein in an active form."

He said Prof Cox' group has been investigating the production of different membrane proteins for characterization purposes but initial experiments produced inclusion bodies rather than active proteins. The team was able to successfully produce active forms of the proteins of interest by adapting the GST Gene Fusion System, he added.