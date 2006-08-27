Expanded access program for Merck & Co's MK-0518

A worldwide expanded access program for HIV/AIDS patients with limited or no treatment options has been announced by US drug major Merck & Co with respect to its investigational HIV integrase inhibitor MK-0518, now in Phase III development. Program enrollment will begin in the next few months, pending regulatory review and approvals.
"Making MK-0518 available to those who would like access to this investigational drug but who are unable to participate in the clinical studies underscores our commitment to patients," said Peter Kim, president of Merck Research Laboratories.
MK-0518 belongs to a new class of investigational antiretroviral therapy agents called integrase inhibitors that inhibit the insertion of the HIV viral DNA into human DNA. Integrase is one of three HIV enzymes - reverse transcriptase, protease and integrase - required by the virus to reproduce, explains Merck, adding that drugs are available that inhibit the functions of the protease and reverse transcriptase enzymes but, to date, there are no approved drugs that target the integration stage of the HIV-1 lifecycle.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze