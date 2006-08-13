Expanded Canada label for Berlex' Betaferon

Germany's Schering AG says that its multiple sclerosis drug Betaferon (interferon beta-1b, marketed as Betaseron in Canada by Schering's affiliate Berlex Canada), has been granted marketing authorization by the Health Products and Food Branch of Health Canada for an extension of its indication to include the treatment of patients with a first clinical event suggestive of MS.
Schering noted that, with this clearance, the agent becomes the highest-dose highest-frequency therapy approved for the treatment of the earliest stages of MS in Canada, adding that the approval provides an important therapy option for patients to reduce the risk of developing clinically-definite MS, as well as the potential to delay disease progression.
