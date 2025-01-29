Explosion Impacts Shire Products

Shire Pharmaceuticals' share price dropped sharply on August 5,after it revealed that an explosion at the US manufacturing facility of Arenol, which supplies active ingredients for its attention deficit treatments Adderall and DextroStat, would affect supplies. The company is talking with the US Food and Drug Administration to gain permission either to restart production at Arenol or transfer permits, quotas and agreements to an alternative facility. The two products account for 63% of Shire's revenues.