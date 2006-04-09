Faes Farma's Bilastina IND accepted by FDA

Spanish drugmaker Faes Farma says that Bilastina (bilastine), its investigational allergic rhinitis treatment, has been approved for US human trials by the Food and Drug Administration. Once local studies are complete, it says that the agent's Investigational New Drug Application dossier will be finished and by the end of the year, after all clinical work is over the firm will be able to apply for marketing clearance in the lucrative North American market.