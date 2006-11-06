Fake drugs dealer gets 13 years prison in USA

A Florida, USA counterfeit drug trafficker has been sentenced to nearly 14 years in prison and forfeited millions of dollars as part of a plea bargain with the US Attorney General's office. Julio Cesar Cruz, from Miami, was described by prosecutors as being part of a conspiracy to sell "counterfeit, misbranded and illegally imported drugs" between February 2002 and April 2003.
Among the drugs was global drug giant Pfizer's blockbuster statin Lipitor (atorvastatin). The US Food and Drug Administration told journalists that there were no reports of ill effects from the counterfeit drugs.
