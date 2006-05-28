Fake drugs kill nine people in China

A pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturer in the eastern Jiangsu province of China sold diglycol, claiming it was propylene glycol, to a pharmaceutical company based in Heilongjiang province, leading to the deaths of nine Chinese patients, according to local media reports.
According to the Xinhua news agency, the manufacturer forged drug registration and manufacturing licenses and local police believe that the Qiqihar No 2 Pharmaceutical firm may have allowed the alleged fraudster to carry out business using its name, in exchange for a share of turnover.
Five people have been arrested by police in Guangdong province, where the victims of the fake drugs died. The Qiqihar plant has been closed down and a recall of all products manufactured there is underway.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze