Fake drugs kill nine people in China

A pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturer in the eastern Jiangsu province of China sold diglycol, claiming it was propylene glycol, to a pharmaceutical company based in Heilongjiang province, leading to the deaths of nine Chinese patients, according to local media reports.

According to the Xinhua news agency, the manufacturer forged drug registration and manufacturing licenses and local police believe that the Qiqihar No 2 Pharmaceutical firm may have allowed the alleged fraudster to carry out business using its name, in exchange for a share of turnover.

Five people have been arrested by police in Guangdong province, where the victims of the fake drugs died. The Qiqihar plant has been closed down and a recall of all products manufactured there is underway.