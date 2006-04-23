Fake drugs think-tank conference published

Audio files and transcripts of the February 15 confer-ence on counterfeit drugs, hosted by Brussels-based think-tank the Center for the New Europe, titled A False Sense of Security - the Growing Threat of Counterfeit Pharmaceutical Products (Marketletter February 27), are available from the CNE's web site at: www.cne.org/ events/by_date/event_2006_0215_counterfeits.htm.

Among the speakers was Jonathan Harper, consultant to the Council of Europe on counterfeit medicines (see page 11), who spoke about the problems in combating fake drug distribution networks across the European Union's member states.