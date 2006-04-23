Fake drugs think-tank conference published

Audio files and transcripts of the February 15 confer-ence on counterfeit drugs, hosted by Brussels-based think-tank the Center for the New Europe, titled A False Sense of Security - the Growing Threat of Counterfeit Pharmaceutical Products (Marketletter February 27), are available from the CNE's web site at: www.cne.org/ events/by_date/event_2006_0215_counterfeits.htm.
Among the speakers was Jonathan Harper, consultant to the Council of Europe on counterfeit medicines (see page 11), who spoke about the problems in combating fake drug distribution networks across the European Union's member states.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze