Fake UK drug dealer caught by Eli Lilly could face 10 years prison

A counterfeit drug supplier based in Slough, UK, who was caught selling fake products to undercover agents from US drug major Eli Lilly, has pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing on July 28 at Reading Crown Court.

Mohammed Azim Dad pleaded guilty to three counts under the Trade Marks Act relating to fake erectile dysfunction drugs Eli Lilly's Cialis (tadalfil), German drug major Bayer's Levitra (vardenafil HCl) and global giant Pfizer's Viagra (sildenafil citrate).

Mr Dad admitted to buying fake Viagra and Cialis from a source in China, before selling them on the Internet auction web site eBay for L4 each ($7.38). He also claimed to have sold approximately L20,000 worth of ED drugs, which tests showed did not contain the correct doses of active ingredients.