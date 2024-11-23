Famvir Potential Grows With New Data

New data presented at ICAAC has demonstrated that SmithKline Beecham'sFamvir (famciclovir) is effective in the suppression of asymptomatic viral shedding in patients with recurrent genital herpes.

177 women with recurrent genital herpes were enrolled in the trial and were randomized to receive either Famvir (125mg or 250mg tid) or placebo for a period of four months.

Patients receiving Famvir were found to have an 80%-90% reduction in days with asymptomatic viral shedding and an 87%-97% reduction in days with symptomatic viral shedding, compared to placebo. The drug was generally well-tolerated in the trial, with a placebo-equivalent side effect profile.