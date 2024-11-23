Fast Growth For Euro Cough/Cold OTCs

European purchases of over-the-counter cough and cold remedies areforecast to grow 51% over the next 10 years to a value of $2.43 billion in 2006, accounting for 77% of the market for upper respiratory tract remedies, says a new study from James Dudley Management on this market in 14 European countries. Prescription sales of these products are forecast to decline 4% over the period.

The report says remedies for upper respiratory tract ailments (coughs, colds and flu, sore throats, stuffy noses and allergies) are the largest single category of self-medication products across Europe. Sales of all non-prescription bound upper respiratory tract products grew 32% during 1990-96 to reach $2.37 billion last year, while OTC sales of these products grew 37% to a value of $1.61 billion, or 59% of the market.

France and Germany are the biggest consumers of upper respiratory tract products, accounting for half the market between them, followed by the UK with 10%. The biggest subcategory is cough remedies, which accounts for 34% of total expenditure and is the largest subcategory in 11 of the 14 countries, the exceptions being Sweden, where the leading category is cold and flu remedies, and Spain and the Netherlands (pharyngeals).