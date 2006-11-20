Favorable US court ruling for Ranbaxy over simvastatin

Indian drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories says that the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit has affirmed an earlier District Circuit holding on simvastatin, preserving 180-day exclusivity when patents are delisted from the Food and Drug Administration's Orange Book.
Earlier, Merck & Co had delisted two patents on its branded drug, Zocor (simvastatin), which the FDA interpreted as eliminating Ranbaxy's 180-day exclusivity on the 80mg strength of simvastatin tablets. Ranbaxy challenged this decision on the basis that it was inconsistent with the Hatch-Waxman Act.
The US Generic Pharmaceutical Association (GPhA) filed an amicus brief supporting Ranbaxy's position, with which the District Court agreed, and Ranbaxy launched its 80mg simvastatin tablets with 180-day exclusivity in June. The company currently has an over 60% market share share for this strength of the lipid-lowering drug.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze