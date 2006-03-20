Friday 22 November 2024

Favrille announces $45M financing deal

20 March 2006

San Diego, USA-based biopharmaceutical company Favrille says it has entered into a binding agreement to raise approximately $45.0 million in a private placement of common stock and the concurrent issuance of warrants for the purchase of common stock. The company says it will use the funds to finance its recently-initiated Phase III trial of its lead develpmental anticancer product Favld (idiotype vaccine), under assessment as a treatment for B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. The product received fast-track designation from the US Food and Drug Administration.

The placement is being led by MPM BioEquities Adviser and includes investments from the Federated Kaufmann Fund, T Rowe Price Associates, Tang Capital Management, ProMed Management, Forward Ventures, Alloy Ventures and William Blair Capital Partners. Under the terms of the agreement, the firm will sell 8.6 million shares of its common stock at a price of $5.26 per share, the closing price of the group's stock prior to the announcement of the deal. In addition, the company says it will issue warrants to purchase 3 million shares of its common stock at the same price per share.

At the closing of the financing, investors will pay an additional purchase price equal to $0.125 for each share underlying the warrants.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze