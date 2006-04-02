FDA agrees to Savient's Puricase PhIII trial designs

New Jersey, USA-based Savient Pharmaceuticals says that the Food and Drug Administration has agreed to Phase III trial designs for its lead drug candidate, the gout treatment Puricase (PEG-uricase), which it submitted as a Special Protocol Assessment.

The firm plans to implement the protocols in support of a marketing application for the orphan drug indication of the control of hyperuricemia in patients with symptomatic gout in whom conventional therapy is contraindicated or has been ineffective. Savient has scheduled patient recruitment to be completed by early next year, with a New Drug Application filing to the FDA anticipated in late 2007.