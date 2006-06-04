FDA approves Boston's Rio aspiration catheter

US medical device developer Boston Scientific says that it has received clearance from the Food and Drug Administration to market its Rio aspiration catheter. The new device, which is the latest addition to the firm's line of vascular protection products, is indicated for use in the removal of thrombi and clots from vessels throughout the body.

The product is comprised of two tubular cavities, one of which contains a wire that is used to position the catheter, while the other is used to extract blockages when a syringe is used to apply suction. Hank Kucheman, president of the company's interventional cardiology business, said that the product is a versatile means of restoring blood flow and that it improves visibility during intravascular interventions.