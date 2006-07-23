FDA approves first generic meloxicam

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved several first generic versions of German drug major Boehringer Ingelheim's Mobic (meloxicam) tablets, which the agency says is an important step in its effort to increase the availability of lower-cost generic medications. Meloxicam is indicated for the treatment of osteoarthritis.
"This is another example of our agency's endeavor to counter rising health care costs by approving safe and effective generic alternatives to brand name drugs," said Gary Buehler, Director, Office of Generic Drugs. "Meloxicam is a widely-used nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug and its generic versions can bring significant savings to the millions of Americans with osteoarthritis," he added.
