FDA approves Ranbaxy's generic simvastatin 80mg

USA-based Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals, a wholly-owned subsidiary of India's Ranbaxy Laboratories, says that it has received approval from the Food and Drug Administration to manufacture and market simvastatin tablets USP, 80mg with 180-day exclusivity in the USA. It adds that the FDA's Office of Generic Drugs has determined Ranbaxy's product to be bioequivalent, therefore therapeutically equivalent to the listed drug, ie, Merck & Co's Zocor 80mg.

Total annualized US sales of simvastatin were $4.6 billion, out of which the 80mg strength accounted for $513.0 million, according to IMS Health data for the 12 months to March.