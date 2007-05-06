FDA approves Sanofi's Lantus SoloStar

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved French drug major Sanofi-Aventis' Lantus SoloStar, a new prefilled disposable insulin pen for once-daily dosing of the 24-hour insulin Lantus (insulin glargine) for the treatment of hyperglycemia in people with type 1 or type 2 diabetes.
The introduction of Lantus SoloStar offers a convenient option for administering once-daily 24-hour Lantus, the number one prescribed insulin in the world, according to Sanofi. This pen provides diabetes patients with an alternative to the traditional needle and syringe for insulin therapy. Lantus SoloStar is the only disposable insulin pen that allows patients to administer doses from one up to 80 units, in one injection, the firm says. Lantus SoloStar is expected to be available in pharmacies in 2007.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze